Short Interest in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (SMFG) Declines By 43.4%

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,601,905 shares, a decline of 43.4% from the June 29th total of 2,829,675 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 877,907 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMFG. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 68.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,498,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,037,000 after buying an additional 3,457,393 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 4.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 55,376,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $470,696,000 after buying an additional 2,429,565 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 31.6% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,886,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,038,000 after buying an additional 453,281 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 9.5% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,219,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,864,000 after buying an additional 366,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp in the first quarter valued at about $2,941,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp alerts:

SMFG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp opened at $8.15 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.38. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $9.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 6.46%. research analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.