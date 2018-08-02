Short Interest in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) Decreases By 32.7%

Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,647,049 shares, a decrease of 32.7% from the June 29th total of 2,448,578 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 729,302 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on KEYS. Zacks Investment Research cut Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Barclays set a $58.00 target price on Keysight Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

In related news, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total value of $3,042,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 29,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $1,831,839.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 629,786 shares of company stock worth $37,616,339. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 239,642 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,969,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Broadview Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $5,737,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 339.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 229,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,562,000 after buying an additional 177,489 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 118.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 256,975 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,463,000 after buying an additional 139,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $723,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Keysight Technologies opened at $58.74 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Keysight Technologies has a 12-month low of $39.21 and a 12-month high of $62.41. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to communications and electronics industries internationally. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments and related software, and electronic design automation (EDA) software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and laser source products, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

