Short Interest in iShares MSCI Poland Investable ETF (EPOL) Declines By 55.2%

iShares MSCI Poland Investable ETF (BMV:EPOL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 13th, there was short interest totalling 258,689 shares, a decrease of 55.2% from the June 29th total of 578,032 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 247,495 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of iShares MSCI Poland Investable ETF stock opened at $24.32 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Poland Investable ETF has a 12 month low of $403.94 and a 12 month high of $558.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Poland Investable ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Poland Investable ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Poland Investable ETF by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Poland Investable ETF by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Poland Investable ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,000.

