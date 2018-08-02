Short Interest in Avalara Inc (AVLR) Expands By 44.3%

Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 13th, there was short interest totalling 950,793 shares, a growth of 44.3% from the June 29th total of 659,056 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 504,198 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVLR. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.25.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avalara stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. 1.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avalara opened at $38.18 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.10. Avalara has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $59.40.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc provides transaction tax compliance cloud-based solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

