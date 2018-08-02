Shopify (SHOP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Shopify’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shopify stock traded up $5.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $141.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,554. Shopify has a 52 week low of $88.21 and a 52 week high of $176.60. The company has a quick ratio of 14.88, a current ratio of 14.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of -329.43 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Shopify from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on Shopify from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Shopify from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Shopify from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Shopify to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Shopify by 18.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 109.2% during the first quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 11.0% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 20.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,592 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 37.8% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

