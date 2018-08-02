Shivom (OMX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.84 Million

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. In the last week, Shivom has traded down 24.6% against the dollar. One Shivom token can currently be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, DDEX, IDEX and Kucoin. Shivom has a market cap of $3.84 million and approximately $251,855.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005761 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003557 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00011851 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013223 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000414 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00377183 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00179116 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00024077 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00012967 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Shivom Profile

Shivom’s launch date was June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 490,232,524 tokens. Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom . Shivom’s official message board is medium.com/@projectshivom . Shivom’s official website is shivom.io . The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom

Buying and Selling Shivom

Shivom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Kucoin, IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shivom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shivom using one of the exchanges listed above.

