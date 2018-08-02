SHIELD (XSH) 1-Day Volume Tops $5,603.00

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. During the last week, SHIELD has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $8.39 million and $5,603.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,383.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $403.39 or 0.05481449 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $711.44 or 0.09667364 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.63 or 0.01014092 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.90 or 0.01588434 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00196954 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $182.27 or 0.02476809 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00328730 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000466 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official website is www.shieldx.sh . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@SHIELDcurrency

Buying and Selling SHIELD

SHIELD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

