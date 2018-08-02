Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $461.60.

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $465.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, July 27th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Joel D. Baxter sold 2,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.21, for a total transaction of $1,132,782.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,405.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman John G. Morikis sold 20,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.30, for a total transaction of $9,201,577.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 104,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,085,645.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,313 shares of company stock valued at $12,470,217. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 3,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $438.34. The company had a trading volume of 27,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,666. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Sherwin-Williams has a 52 week low of $326.68 and a 52 week high of $450.83. The stock has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.14. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 46.68% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams will post 19.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.11%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers primarily in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

