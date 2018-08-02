Shell Midstream Partners LP (SHLX) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 3rd

Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.365 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. This is a boost from Shell Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Shell Midstream Partners has a payout ratio of 116.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Shell Midstream Partners to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.9%.

Shares of SHLX opened at $22.35 on Thursday. Shell Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $19.42 and a twelve month high of $31.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Shell Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 300.60% and a net margin of 70.78%. The company had revenue of $99.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SHLX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Shell Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Barclays set a $29.00 price objective on Shell Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Shell Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Shell Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Shell Midstream Partners to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.41.

In related news, CFO Shawn J. Carsten bought 2,500 shares of Shell Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.38 per share, with a total value of $58,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $58,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Curtis R. Frasier bought 5,000 shares of Shell Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.94 per share, for a total transaction of $109,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its crude oil pipeline systems include a 350 miles of Zydeco pipeline system; a 130-miles of delta pipeline; a 174-mile offshore Gulf of Mexico corridor pipeline; and a 75-mile offshore pipeline.

