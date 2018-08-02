Shekel (JEW) Trading 34.2% Lower This Week

Shekel (CURRENCY:JEW) traded up 21.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 2nd. In the last week, Shekel has traded down 34.2% against the dollar. Shekel has a market capitalization of $260,183.00 and approximately $155.00 worth of Shekel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shekel coin can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00022689 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00011134 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000609 BTC.

ALQO (ALQO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Shekel Profile

JEW is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Shekel’s total supply is 113,659,981 coins. Shekel’s official Twitter account is @shekel_coin . The official website for Shekel is shekel.io

Shekel Coin Trading

Shekel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shekel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shekel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shekel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

