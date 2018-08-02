Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (PFF)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,002,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,452,000 after acquiring an additional 719,966 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,472,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,972,000 after acquiring an additional 16,534 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,408,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,522,000 after acquiring an additional 285,541 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,855,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,709,000 after acquiring an additional 354,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNO Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $64,085,000.

NASDAQ:PFF opened at $37.35 on Thursday. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $36.52 and a 52 week high of $39.24.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.1762 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

