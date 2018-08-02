Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $585,000 Stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) by 65.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 39,850 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrizo Oil & Gas were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,144,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $162,304,000 after purchasing an additional 81,465 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 9.2% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 7,686,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $122,989,000 after buying an additional 645,974 shares in the last quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 34.2% during the first quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 5,356,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $85,701,000 after buying an additional 1,365,800 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 122.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,437,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,993,000 after buying an additional 1,893,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 105.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,308,757 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,940,000 after buying an additional 1,694,935 shares in the last quarter.

Get Carrizo Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas opened at $27.31 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $31.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 2.15.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.15. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The company had revenue of $225.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Carrizo Oil & Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRZO. SunTrust Banks set a $25.00 price target on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a report on Friday, April 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrizo Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

In other Carrizo Oil & Gas news, Director Frank A. Wojtek sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $58,780.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,155.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider S P. Iv Johnson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $180,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,856,181.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,428 shares of company stock worth $3,809,457 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

About Carrizo Oil & Gas

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Delaware Basin in West Texas.

See Also: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrizo Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrizo Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.