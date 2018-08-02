SFE Investment Counsel Invests $945,000 in Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

SFE Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,353 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $945,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,989,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,310,073,000 after purchasing an additional 584,312 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 4.3% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 16,052,176 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,217,879,000 after purchasing an additional 657,212 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 2.8% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 9,306,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $706,089,000 after purchasing an additional 257,057 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 19.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,873,686 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $655,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,133 shares during the period. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 7.0% during the first quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 6,477,517 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $491,449,000 after purchasing an additional 426,000 shares during the period. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL opened at $83.46 on Thursday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $57.58 and a 1-year high of $92.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. Paypal had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Compass Point restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Paypal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.45.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total transaction of $2,137,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,044,546.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO William J. Ready sold 38,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total transaction of $3,429,817.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,517,147.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,510 shares of company stock valued at $11,939,234. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

