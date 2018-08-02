ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Shows

Media stories about ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ServisFirst Bancshares earned a news impact score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.6312493669577 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SFBS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFBS traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.79. 210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,743. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 12-month low of $32.54 and a 12-month high of $44.95.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $69.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.70 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 18.67%. equities research analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.72%.

In other news, EVP W Bibb Lamar, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew N. Kattos sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $184,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,168,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,166,600 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.62% of the company’s stock.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and various certificates of deposit.

