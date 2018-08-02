Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (SERV) to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Servicemaster Global in a report issued on Tuesday, July 31st. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.81. William Blair also issued estimates for Servicemaster Global’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.37 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SERV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Servicemaster Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Gabelli started coverage on Servicemaster Global in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer set a $55.00 target price on Servicemaster Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Servicemaster Global from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Servicemaster Global in a report on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Servicemaster Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Servicemaster Global opened at $57.66 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.92. Servicemaster Global has a twelve month low of $42.58 and a twelve month high of $62.27.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The company had revenue of $874.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.00 million. Servicemaster Global had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 17.33%. Servicemaster Global’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share.

In other news, SVP Susan Hunsberger sold 61,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $3,532,006.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,148.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 215,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,841,000 after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $862,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 4,068.3% during the 2nd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,139,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $744,000.

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Terminix, American Home Shield, and the Franchise Services Group. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

