Service Co. International (SCI) to Post FY2018 Earnings of $1.84 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Service Co. International in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.84 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.81. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Service Co. International’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $796.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.56 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 23.37%. Service Co. International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Service Co. International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.20.

Shares of SCI stock opened at $38.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.97. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $33.16 and a 52-week high of $40.28.

In related news, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 17,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total value of $636,775.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,525.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Blair Waltrip sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $49,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 666,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,651,662. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,491,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,280,000 after purchasing an additional 813,044 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 975,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,812,000 after purchasing an additional 423,962 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,874,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,829,000 after purchasing an additional 397,317 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,451,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,501,000 after acquiring an additional 330,000 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,291,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,742,000 after acquiring an additional 301,932 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

