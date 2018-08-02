Senior (SNR) Price Target Raised to GBX 370 at Berenberg Bank

Senior (LON:SNR) had its price objective raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 336 ($4.41) to GBX 370 ($4.86) in a research note published on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SNR has been the subject of several other reports. Numis Securities raised their price objective on shares of Senior from GBX 285 ($3.74) to GBX 315 ($4.14) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt restated a reduce rating on shares of Senior in a report on Monday. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Senior in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Senior from GBX 265 ($3.48) to GBX 350 ($4.60) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 318.29 ($4.18).

SNR traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 305.60 ($4.02). The company had a trading volume of 1,085,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. Senior has a 52-week low of GBX 199.20 ($2.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 310.40 ($4.08).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.19 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st.

About Senior

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers precision-machined airframe and system components and assemblies; high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; and fluid systems ducting and control products.

