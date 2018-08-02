Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a $20.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.30% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Senior Housing Properties Trust is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust or REIT which owns senior living communities; office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics, and biotech laboratory tenants; as well as wellness centers. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SNH. B. Riley set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.05.

Shares of SNH opened at $17.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.48. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $14.86 and a twelve month high of $20.27.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $275.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.43 million. Senior Housing Properties Trust had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. equities analysts predict that Senior Housing Properties Trust will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 298,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 532.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 625,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,973,000 after purchasing an additional 526,313 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $363,000. Institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

SNH is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns senior living communities, medical office and life science properties and wellness centers throughout the United States. SNH is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), or RMR Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

