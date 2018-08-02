Semler Scientific (SMLR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 million. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 92.66%.

Semler Scientific opened at $21.10 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.01. Semler Scientific has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $21.35. The stock has a market cap of $120.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.25 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Semler Scientific alerts:

In other news, VP Daniel E. Conger sold 29,500 shares of Semler Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $354,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SMLR. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Semler Scientific in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Semler Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Semler Scientific Company Profile

Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets patented products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. Its products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition; and WellChec, a multi-test service platform to evaluate patients with various chronic diseases.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Semler Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semler Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.