Select Income REIT (SIR) Receives $22.30 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Select Income REIT (NASDAQ:SIR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.30.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SIR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Select Income REIT from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Select Income REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Select Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Select Income REIT from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Select Income REIT stock opened at $20.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Select Income REIT has a twelve month low of $17.90 and a twelve month high of $26.26.

Select Income REIT (NASDAQ:SIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.56 million. Select Income REIT had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Select Income REIT will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 30th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 27th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.90%. Select Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.38%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIR. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Select Income REIT by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 178,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 26,880 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Select Income REIT by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 373,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,396,000 after acquiring an additional 101,900 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Select Income REIT by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 204,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 19,797 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Select Income REIT by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 57,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Select Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $858,000. 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIR is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns directly or indirectly through its subsidiaries, including its majority owned subsidiary, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust, or ILPT, properties that are primarily leased to single tenants. As of March 31, 2018, our consolidated portfolio included 366 buildings, leasable land parcels and easements with approximately 45.5 million rentable square feet located in 36 states.

