Select Income REIT (SIR) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Select Income REIT (NASDAQ:SIR) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SIR. BidaskClub upgraded Select Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Select Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Select Income REIT from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Select Income REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.92.

Get Select Income REIT alerts:

Shares of Select Income REIT opened at $20.60 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Select Income REIT has a 1 year low of $17.90 and a 1 year high of $26.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Select Income REIT (NASDAQ:SIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.49). Select Income REIT had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Select Income REIT will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Select Income REIT in the 2nd quarter worth $43,324,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Select Income REIT by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 68,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 8,471 shares during the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Select Income REIT by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Select Income REIT by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 67,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 29,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Select Income REIT by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,157,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,010,000 after acquiring an additional 148,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

About Select Income REIT

SIR is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns directly or indirectly through its subsidiaries, including its majority owned subsidiary, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust, or ILPT, properties that are primarily leased to single tenants. As of March 31, 2018, our consolidated portfolio included 366 buildings, leasable land parcels and easements with approximately 45.5 million rentable square feet located in 36 states.

Further Reading: Investing in Dividend Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Select Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.