Security Asset Management Reduces Position in Altria Group Inc (MO)

Security Asset Management lowered its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the period. Security Asset Management’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.61.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $58.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $110.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Altria Group Inc has a one year low of $53.91 and a one year high of $74.38.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 42.00% and a return on equity of 48.88%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 82.84%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

