Second Sight Medical Products Inc (EYES) Director Buys $38,473.38 in Stock

Second Sight Medical Products Inc (NASDAQ:EYES) Director Gregg Williams bought 23,749 shares of Second Sight Medical Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $38,473.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Gregg Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 25th, Gregg Williams bought 10,402 shares of Second Sight Medical Products stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $16,643.20.

On Monday, July 23rd, Gregg Williams bought 24,476 shares of Second Sight Medical Products stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.67 per share, with a total value of $40,874.92.

On Thursday, July 19th, Gregg Williams bought 22,760 shares of Second Sight Medical Products stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $38,919.60.

On Tuesday, July 17th, Gregg Williams acquired 25,575 shares of Second Sight Medical Products stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.78 per share, with a total value of $45,523.50.

On Thursday, June 14th, Gregg Williams acquired 35,235 shares of Second Sight Medical Products stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.83 per share, with a total value of $64,480.05.

On Monday, June 11th, Gregg Williams acquired 26,922 shares of Second Sight Medical Products stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.84 per share, with a total value of $49,536.48.

On Friday, June 8th, Gregg Williams acquired 16,954 shares of Second Sight Medical Products stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $30,517.20.

On Wednesday, June 6th, Gregg Williams acquired 43,843 shares of Second Sight Medical Products stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $84,178.56.

On Monday, June 4th, Gregg Williams acquired 26,485 shares of Second Sight Medical Products stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.95 per share, with a total value of $51,645.75.

On Friday, June 1st, Gregg Williams acquired 25,355 shares of Second Sight Medical Products stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.99 per share, with a total value of $50,456.45.

Shares of NASDAQ EYES opened at $1.57 on Thursday. Second Sight Medical Products Inc has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $2.58.

Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter. Second Sight Medical Products had a negative net margin of 387.35% and a negative return on equity of 307.76%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Second Sight Medical Products Inc will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EYES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Second Sight Medical Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Second Sight Medical Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price objective on Second Sight Medical Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Second Sight Medical Products stock. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Second Sight Medical Products Inc (NASDAQ:EYES) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 72,366 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Glassman Wealth Services owned 0.12% of Second Sight Medical Products as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

About Second Sight Medical Products

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets prosthetic devices to restore functional vision of blind individuals in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. It offers Argus II System, which treats outer retinal degenerations, such as retinitis pigmentosa.

