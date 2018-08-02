Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on W. R. Grace & Co’s Q3 2018 Earnings (GRA)

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities lifted their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for W. R. Grace & Co in a report released on Tuesday, July 31st. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.99. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for W. R. Grace & Co’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $3.99 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $4.59 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co to $89.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Shares of W. R. Grace & Co opened at $72.44 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. W. R. Grace & Co has a fifty-two week low of $58.48 and a fifty-two week high of $77.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. W. R. Grace & Co had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 84.33%. The firm had revenue of $485.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. W. R. Grace & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.24%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 15.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,308,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $325,007,000 after purchasing an additional 701,928 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 36.8% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,173,173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,833,000 after purchasing an additional 315,426 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 45.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 594,524 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,403,000 after purchasing an additional 186,293 shares during the period. Alleghany Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 7.7% during the first quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 387,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,745,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 8.0% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,120,000 after purchasing an additional 24,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and other petroleum-based products; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

