Seaport Global Securities Comments on Cabot Microelectronics Co.’s Q1 2019 Earnings (CCMP)

Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities boosted their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for Cabot Microelectronics in a research report issued on Monday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $1.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.35.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $150.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.58 million. Cabot Microelectronics had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 15.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Cabot Microelectronics from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

Shares of Cabot Microelectronics traded up $0.09, hitting $120.86, during trading hours on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 3,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,501. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cabot Microelectronics has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $123.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCMP. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 337.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 6,926.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 168,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 166,018 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cabot Microelectronics news, VP Ananth Naman sold 3,034 shares of Cabot Microelectronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.32, for a total transaction of $352,914.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,524.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Cabot Microelectronics’s payout ratio is 44.94%.

Cabot Microelectronics Company Profile

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells polishing slurries and pads used in the manufacture of advanced integrated circuit (IC) devices in the semiconductor industry in a process called chemical mechanical planarization (CMP). The CMP technology is a polishing process used by IC device manufacturers to planarize or flatten the multiple layers of material that are deposited upon silicon wafers.

