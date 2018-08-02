Sealed Air (SEE) Posts Earnings Results

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 154.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sealed Air updated its FY18 guidance to $2.45-2.55 EPS.

Sealed Air traded down $0.69, reaching $42.93, on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. The stock had a trading volume of 2,533,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,841. Sealed Air has a 12-month low of $40.76 and a 12-month high of $49.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -8.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.36%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SEE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sealed Air has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.55.

In other Sealed Air news, insider Kenneth P. Chrisman sold 7,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $315,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,172.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Emile Z. Chammas sold 10,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $450,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,407,840.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $897,400 in the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sealed Air declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 13.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through Food Care and Product Care segments. The Food Care segment offers integrated system solutions that enhance the management of contamination risk during the food and beverage production process, extend product shelf life through packaging technologies, and improve merchandising, ease-of-use, and back-of-house preparation processes to processors, retailers, and food service operators under the Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

