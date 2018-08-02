Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (SBCF) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Sandler O’Neill set a $31.00 price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Hovde Group lifted their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.17.

SBCF traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.73. The company had a trading volume of 10,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,719. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52 week low of $20.58 and a 52 week high of $34.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.62.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $62.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roger Goldman sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $39,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,468.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles K. Jr. Cross sold 1,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $51,743.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,089.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,214 shares of company stock valued at $347,754. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 86.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,285,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912,480 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,497,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,627,000 after acquiring an additional 17,337 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 7.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,146,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,360,000 after acquiring an additional 83,599 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 7.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 652,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,262,000 after acquiring an additional 44,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 486,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,865,000 after acquiring an additional 10,332 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to business and retail customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; automated teller machines; online and mobile banking services; and brokerage and annuity services.

