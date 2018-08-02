Scott W. Wine Buys 3,000 Shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (PII) Stock

Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) CEO Scott W. Wine purchased 3,000 shares of Polaris Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.09 per share, with a total value of $312,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,886,179.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $105.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.97. Polaris Industries Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.96 and a fifty-two week high of $137.66.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 40.51% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. analysts predict that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Polaris Industries’s payout ratio is presently 49.48%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PII shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Polaris Industries from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Polaris Industries to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Polaris Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Polaris Industries to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $114.00 price target (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Polaris Industries in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.36.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PII. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Polaris Industries in the first quarter worth about $58,903,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 6.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,607,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,185,000 after purchasing an additional 350,957 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris Industries in the first quarter worth about $29,230,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,599,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,264,000 after purchasing an additional 132,402 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 49.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 363,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,604,000 after purchasing an additional 120,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

About Polaris Industries

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Off-Road Vehicles (ORVs)/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, and Aftermarket. It offers ORVs, including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles for recreational and utility use; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, commercial, and industrial vehicles, as well as snow bike conversion kit systems.

