Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will earn $0.01 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.03.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

STNG has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. DNB Markets upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $5.00 price target on Scorpio Tankers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scorpio Tankers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.20.

Shares of Scorpio Tankers traded up $0.09, hitting $2.13, on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 45,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,020,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.09. Scorpio Tankers has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $4.18. The company has a market capitalization of $713.00 million, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.14.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The shipping company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 31.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $141.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter worth about $109,000. DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,942,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,363,492 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 443,436 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter worth about $1,567,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,184,122 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,121,000 after purchasing an additional 80,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 19th. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is -8.51%.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 22, 2018, its fleet consisted of 109 tankers, including 38 LR2, 12 LR1, 45 MR, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of approximately 2.6 years; and 20 time or bareboat chartered-in tankers, which include 2 LR2, 10 MR, and 8 Handymax tankers.

Further Reading: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.