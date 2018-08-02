SCI Engineered Materials (SCIA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. SCI Engineered Materials had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 million during the quarter.

SCI Engineered Materials traded up $0.44, hitting $1.86, during trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959. SCI Engineered Materials has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $6.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Get SCI Engineered Materials alerts:

About SCI Engineered Materials

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc manufactures and supplies materials for physical vapor deposition thin film applications. The company offers ceramic targets, metal sputtering targets, and backing plates for use in semiconductors, flat panel displays, photonics, glass, thin film batteries, transparent electronics, and thin film solar products.

Recommended Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for SCI Engineered Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCI Engineered Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.