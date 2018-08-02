SCI Engineered Materials (SCIA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. SCI Engineered Materials had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 million during the quarter.
SCI Engineered Materials traded up $0.44, hitting $1.86, during trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959. SCI Engineered Materials has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $6.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.67 and a beta of 0.94.
About SCI Engineered Materials
