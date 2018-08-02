Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) Holdings Boosted by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 12.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,516 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.7% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 198.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. BTR Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF traded up $0.11, reaching $55.95, during trading on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,449. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.42 and a fifty-two week high of $56.78.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.