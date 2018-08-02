Schneider National (SNDR) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.45-1.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.47.

Several research firms have issued reports on SNDR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schneider National from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Schneider National from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Friday, June 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SNDR traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.34. The company had a trading volume of 77,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,290. Schneider National has a one year low of $20.18 and a one year high of $30.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.91.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Schneider National had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Schneider National’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.