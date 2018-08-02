Saturna Capital CORP Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (FB)

Saturna Capital CORP trimmed its stake in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) by 39.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,537 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,964 shares during the quarter. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Huber Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock during the fourth quarter valued at $594,000. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 24,802 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 95,185 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 1.3% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 193,846 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 505,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $89,112,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FB opened at $171.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.40. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock has a 52 week low of $149.02 and a 52 week high of $218.62.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The social networking company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). Facebook, Inc. Common Stock had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 39.31%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. Common Stock will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.83, for a total transaction of $1,959,198.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,482 shares in the company, valued at $25,410,798.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 137,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.58, for a total value of $23,254,166.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,183,271 shares of company stock valued at $3,109,311,447 in the last quarter. 17.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FB shares. BidaskClub downgraded Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Nomura started coverage on Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Facebook, Inc. Common Stock to $250.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $212.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.65.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

