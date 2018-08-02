Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Lifted to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $163.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SRPT. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an overweight rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Cowen restated an outperform rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $109.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, JMP Securities restated an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down from $95.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $147.98.

Sarepta Therapeutics traded up $4.18, hitting $124.45, during trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 12.28 and a current ratio of 13.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of -73.34 and a beta of 1.34. Sarepta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $35.26 and a twelve month high of $176.50.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $64.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.31 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 83.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. The company’s revenue was up 295.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David T. Howton sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total transaction of $6,823,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,180,976.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Barry sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total transaction of $9,775,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,170,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,234,106.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,782 shares of company stock worth $21,237,444 in the last 90 days. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin.

