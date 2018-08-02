Sapiens International Co. (SPNS) Holdings Boosted by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) by 114.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,524 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,171 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.17% of Sapiens International worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in Sapiens International by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 803,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,855,000 after purchasing an additional 461,710 shares during the period. 9.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SPNS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sapiens International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Sapiens International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. William Blair cut Sapiens International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

NASDAQ SPNS opened at $10.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Sapiens International Co. has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $14.30. The company has a market cap of $515.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.29.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $71.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.68 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Sapiens International Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens ALIS, LifeSuite, Life Portraits, LifeApply, Sapiens INSIGHT, and Sapiens Closed Books; and personal, commercial and specialty lines, and workers' compensation comprising Sapiens IDIT, Adaptik Policy, Adaptik Billing, Stream Claim, Sapiens Stingray, PowerSuite, and CompSuite.

