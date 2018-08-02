Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (SC) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 3rd

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 28th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd.

Santander Consumer USA has decreased its dividend by an average of 41.5% per year over the last three years. Santander Consumer USA has a dividend payout ratio of 8.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Santander Consumer USA to earn $2.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.7%.

Shares of Santander Consumer USA opened at $19.71 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.05. Santander Consumer USA has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $20.46.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Santander Consumer USA news, insider Lisa Vanroekel sold 8,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $172,940.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Stephens set a $22.00 price objective on Santander Consumer USA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

