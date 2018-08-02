Sanofi (SAN) PT Set at €65.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Cfra set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €77.94 ($91.70).

Sanofi stock traded down €0.06 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €66.17 ($77.85). 6,890,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,050,000. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a fifty-two week high of €92.97 ($109.38).

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio, an oral immunomodulator and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

