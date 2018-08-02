Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Tesla (TSLA) a $265.00 Price Target

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) received a $265.00 target price from equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential downside of 20.82% from the stock’s previous close.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $369.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $376.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $327.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.67.

Tesla traded up $33.86, hitting $334.70, during trading hours on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 486,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,065,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Tesla has a one year low of $244.59 and a one year high of $389.61. The company has a market cap of $50.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.95 and a beta of 0.65.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The electric vehicle producer reported ($3.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.61) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 40.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.33) EPS. equities research analysts expect that Tesla will post -10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.26, for a total transaction of $671,737.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 150,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,813,518.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk acquired 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $343.19 per share, for a total transaction of $18,875,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 895 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.7% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 150,700 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,106,000 after acquiring an additional 10,773 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 23.7% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 48.7% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 264,732 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $70,453,000 after acquiring an additional 86,684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

