SALT Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.91 Million (SALT)

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. One SALT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00011010 BTC on major exchanges including Liqui, Gate.io, OKEx and Upbit. SALT has a market capitalization of $54.77 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SALT has traded down 30.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005777 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003615 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00012085 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013092 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000430 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00387289 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00177934 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00025763 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013866 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000854 BTC.

SALT Token Profile

SALT’s genesis date was July 28th, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,030,372 tokens. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com . SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com

Buying and Selling SALT

SALT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Binance, Radar Relay, Huobi, OKEx, IDEX, Gate.io, Liqui, LATOKEN, Bittrex and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

