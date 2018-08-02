salesforce.com (CRM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Salesforce faces stiff competition from Microsoft Corp. and Oracle in the cloud-based CRM market. Oracle has strengthened its cloud position through various acquisitions while Microsoft offers special pricing for its Dynamics CRM Online service, which is helping it to snatch Salesforce’s customers. Moreover, increased focus on acquisitions could negatively impact Salesforce’s balance sheet in the form of a high level of goodwill. Furthermore, acquisitions add to integration risks, which may dilute earnings. However, opening of data centers in European countries has helped Salesforce raise significant revenues. Going forward, we believe expansion in Europe would enable Salesforce to diversify its international revenues.”

CRM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.23.

CRM stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.34. The company had a trading volume of 50,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,458,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $100.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.11. salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $87.26 and a fifty-two week high of $149.35.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 4.33%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sanford Robertson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.05, for a total value of $4,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 174,806 shares in the company, valued at $23,432,744.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.69, for a total value of $693,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,497,980 and have sold 592,224 shares valued at $79,936,491. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 64.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,047 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. TLP Group LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 353.9% in the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 91.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 95.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at about $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

