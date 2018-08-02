Safeguard Scientifics (SFE) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SFE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Safeguard Scientifics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Safeguard Scientifics in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, First Analysis reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Safeguard Scientifics in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.13.

Get Safeguard Scientifics alerts:

Shares of Safeguard Scientifics stock opened at $11.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $235.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.32. Safeguard Scientifics has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $14.40.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The asset manager reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.13). sell-side analysts anticipate that Safeguard Scientifics will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 43,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 77,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael raised its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 19,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,192 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings in Fintech sector. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

Further Reading: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Safeguard Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safeguard Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.