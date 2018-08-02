Sabre (SABR) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.39-1.53 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.76-3.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.81 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SABR. Cowen set a $30.00 target price on Sabre and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Sabre from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Sabre from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Sabre from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Imperial Capital set a $31.00 target price on Sabre and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:SABR opened at $24.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Sabre has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $26.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.65.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $984.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.40 million. Sabre had a return on equity of 47.59% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Sabre will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 21st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 20th. Sabre’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.08%.

In other Sabre news, insider David J. Shirk sold 11,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $309,611.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 10,841,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $265,075,701.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,873,441 shares of company stock valued at $265,885,530. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel Network, and Airline and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

