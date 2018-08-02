Sabre (SABR) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They currently have an equal weight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Sabre from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabre from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Bank of America upgraded Sabre from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Sabre from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Sabre from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Sabre currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.60.

NASDAQ SABR traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $24.65. 2,118,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,572,423. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. Sabre has a 52-week low of $17.30 and a 52-week high of $26.78.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $984.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.40 million. Sabre had a return on equity of 47.59% and a net margin of 9.41%. Sabre’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Sabre will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 20th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Sabre’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.08%.

In other news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner sold 4,332 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $108,516.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David J. Shirk sold 11,899 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $309,611.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,873,441 shares of company stock worth $265,885,530. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabre in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Sabre in the first quarter worth about $149,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabre in the second quarter worth about $217,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Sabre in the second quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in shares of Sabre in the second quarter worth about $288,000.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel Network, and Airline and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

