RWE (RWE) Given a €21.90 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.90 ($25.76) price target on RWE (FRA:RWE) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RWE has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Nord/LB set a €23.50 ($27.65) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Oddo Bhf set a €24.30 ($28.59) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €22.50 ($26.47) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €22.31 ($26.24).

Get RWE alerts:

FRA RWE traded down €0.30 ($0.35) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €21.47 ($25.26). 2,721,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. RWE has a 52-week low of €14.35 ($16.88) and a 52-week high of €23.28 ($27.39).

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for RWE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.