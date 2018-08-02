Rudolph Technologies (RTEC) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Rudolph Technologies (NYSE:RTEC) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.30 to $0.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of within 5% of $65 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $75.79 million.

Shares of Rudolph Technologies traded up $0.50, hitting $29.30, during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 206,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,711. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.65 million, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01. Rudolph Technologies has a 52 week low of $21.10 and a 52 week high of $34.55.

Rudolph Technologies (NYSE:RTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $77.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.80 million. Rudolph Technologies had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Rudolph Technologies will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

RTEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rudolph Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Rudolph Technologies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine raised Rudolph Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Rudolph Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.50.

In other Rudolph Technologies news, VP Silveira Elvino M. Da sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $324,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John R. Whitten sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total value of $199,521.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,050.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,118,523. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rudolph Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and data analysis systems and software used in microelectronic device manufacturing. The company also offers process and yield management solutions used in wafer processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities manufacturing through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

