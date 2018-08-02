Rubies (RBIES) Price Reaches $0.0282

Rubies (CURRENCY:RBIES) traded 84% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 2nd. One Rubies coin can now be purchased for $0.0282 or 0.00000377 BTC on major exchanges including C-CEX and YoBit. Rubies has a market cap of $294,172.00 and approximately $125.00 worth of Rubies was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rubies has traded up 10% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00075162 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008205 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00016655 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00009102 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006066 BTC.

ION (ION) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00011600 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003902 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000297 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Rubies Coin Profile

Rubies uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2016. Rubies’ total supply is 10,415,252 coins. The official website for Rubies is rbies.org . Rubies’ official Twitter account is @Betterbets_io

Buying and Selling Rubies

Rubies can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rubies should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rubies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

