RPM International Inc. (RPM) Position Boosted by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in RPM International were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winfield Associates Inc. acquired a new position in RPM International in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of RPM International during the fourth quarter valued at about $536,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 151.5% during the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 62.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 6,286 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 5.8% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,135 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get RPM International alerts:

In related news, Director John M. Ballbach bought 8,100 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.12 per share, with a total value of $503,172.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,172. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 4,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $258,040.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,029,318.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RPM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of RPM International in a report on Friday, April 6th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of RPM International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.13.

RPM International stock opened at $63.84 on Thursday. RPM International Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.36 and a twelve month high of $65.35. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.13). RPM International had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 16th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.84%.

RPM International Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemical products for industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding solutions; flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; passive fire protection and manufacturing industry solutions; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

Featured Story: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.