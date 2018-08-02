Royal Dutch Shell (RDSA) Price Target Lowered to GBX 2,800 at Deutsche Bank

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from GBX 2,850 ($37.45) to GBX 2,800 ($36.79) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RDSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,300 ($43.36) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,175 ($41.72) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Barclays set a GBX 3,300 ($43.36) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Cfra set a GBX 2,840 ($37.31) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,000 ($39.42) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Dutch Shell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,877.29 ($37.80).

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell opened at GBX 2,534 ($33.29) on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Royal Dutch Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,982.50 ($26.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,579.50 ($33.89).

Royal Dutch Shell plc explores for crude oil and natural gas worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company also liquefies gas; converts natural gas to liquids to provide fuels and other products; markets and transports oil and gas; and extracts bitumen from mined oil sands and converts it to synthetic crude oil.

