Royal Dutch Shell (RDSA) Downgraded to Equal weight at Morgan Stanley

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RDSA. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,350 ($44.02) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.42) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,300 ($43.36) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Dutch Shell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,877.29 ($37.80).

Shares of LON RDSA opened at GBX 2,561 ($33.65) on Thursday. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1 year low of GBX 1,982.50 ($26.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,579.50 ($33.89).

Royal Dutch Shell plc explores for crude oil and natural gas worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company also liquefies gas; converts natural gas to liquids to provide fuels and other products; markets and transports oil and gas; and extracts bitumen from mined oil sands and converts it to synthetic crude oil.

