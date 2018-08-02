Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class B (RDS.B) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class B (NYSE:RDS.B) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:RDS.B opened at $70.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class B has a 52 week low of $55.88 and a 52 week high of $76.99.

Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class B (NYSE:RDS.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.29). Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class B had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 9.22%.

The Royal Dutch Shell plc explores for crude oil and natural gas around the world, both in conventional fields and from sources, such as tight rock, shale and coal formations. The Company’s segments include Integrated Gas, Upstream, Downstream and Corporate. The Integrated Gas segment is engaged in the liquefaction and transportation of gas and the conversion of natural gas to liquids to provide fuels and other products, as well as projects with an integrated activity, ranging from producing to commercializing gas.

